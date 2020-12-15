Coronavirus Deaths Hit 223 In Lagos

Lagos State COVID-19 deaths hit 223 on Friday, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, has revealed.



The deaths were disclosed by the Commissioner through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for December 11.



“Two #COVID-19 related deaths were recorded. A total number of #COVID19 related deaths now stand at 223,” he said.

The Commissioner noted that 225 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed out of a total of 2,225 tests conducted in the state on the reported day.

Abayomi stated that the new cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Lagos to 24,872.

He added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the inception of the pandemic now stands at 186,335.

Abayomi’s tweets read, “2, 595 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from #COVID19 Care Centres following full recovery.

“20, 419 of the confirmed cases monitored in communities by #COVID19 Lagos Response Team have fully recovered.

“23 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private #COVID19 Care Centres.”

He said 1,612 active cases in communities were being managed under the state’s COVID-19 home-based care, and receiving treatment via Eko Telemed services.

Also, data by the World Health Organisation Africa Region, shows that there are over 2.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent, with over two million recoveries and 55, 912 deaths.