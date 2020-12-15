Govt Did Nothing After Herdsmen Took Over Our Community And Turned Us To IDPs—Plateau Residents

Some of them, who spoke to SaharaReporters, said they had been living in church premises in Bokkos as Internally Displaced Persons after armed herdsmen ransacked their homes on March 8, 2018.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 15, 2020

Residents of Johho in Daffo District of Bokkos Local Government  Area of Plateau State have accused the Federal and state government of abandoning them two years after Fulani herdsmen took over their community.

Some of them, who spoke to SaharaReporters, said they had been living in church premises in Bokkos as Internally Displaced Persons after armed herdsmen ransacked their homes on  March 8, 2018.

Bokkos on the map Bokkos on the map

The Plateau State government, however, claimed to have resettled them back to their village but they said they are afraid of returning for fear of being hacked to death.

“We are displaced now, we are not in our area and we can’t go back because Fulani herdsmen have dominated our community for the past two years, we can’t go there because of insecurity.

“The government has failed us. We can’t go back to our community without security and they have not provided security for us. We don’t even have where to return to because our houses have been razed to the ground when attacks occurred. They keep telling us to wait, but nothing is happening,” a resident of the community, Ishaya Yakubu said.

SaharaReporters gathered that about 100 natives were killed when the gunmen invaded Johho in Daffo District in 2018.

Another resident who identified himself as Moses David said the government had not shown interest in the welfare of those displaced.

He accused security agencies of not doing enough to stop Fulani herdsmen from invading towns and communities in the state.

“The military and police are not doing anything; they watch as these Fulani people took over our houses, kill our people and our farmlands are taken over and, in some cases, they change the original names of the villages they attack.

“The Fulani have taken over most of the villages in Daffo district, we are now a visitor in our land,” David said.

Another villager, Musa Magit, told SaharaReporters the herdsmen invaded the community in broad daylight, gunning down women and children.

“On March 8, 2018, the Fulani just came and started attacking us in broad daylight, without reason. So we had to leave the place after they killed some of our people, mostly women and children. They also burnt all our houses.

“The Fulani people are now living in our community. Some people who went back to the community were attacked and killed.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Katsina Abduction: Two School Boys Killed By Bandits ― Survivor
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why We Don't Want To Travel For Christmas—Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Katsina Schoolboys’ Abduction A Slap On Buhari’s Face—Soyinka
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Senate Summons Buratai, Olonisakin, IGP, Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Buhari Relocates To Dubai, Cites Insecurity In Aso Villa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram "Katsina Abduction Was Done To Discourage Western Education" – B'Haram Claims Responsibility In New Audio
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Katsina Abduction: Two School Boys Killed By Bandits ― Survivor
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kano Assembly Speaker, Majority Leader Resign
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: World Bank Approves $1.5bn Loan For Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Business Amid Financial Hardship, Sanwo-Olu Orders Demolition Of 5,000 Shops In Lagos, Traders Weep
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Suspected Kidnappers, Ritualists Arrested In Ondo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
United States of America Hillary Clinton Renews Call For Abolition Of US Electoral College
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Tenant Takes Over Widow's House In Abuja, Uses Police To Intimidate Relatives
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Muhammad Tests Positive For COVID-19, Travels To Dubai For Treatment
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Many Feared Dead In Stampede At Rivers Palliatives Centre
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
United States of America Will Of The People Prevailed, Biden Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insurgents Kill 50 Nigerian Refugees In Niger Republic
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad