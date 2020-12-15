Insecurity: Senate Summons Buratai, Olonisakin, IGP, Others

Members of the upper chamber in their various contributions to the motion, specifically, passed a vote of no confidence in the various heads of security agencies in the country over their inability to prevent the abduction of the innocent children, Punch reports.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 15, 2020

The Senate, on Tuesday, summoned the Minister of Defence, the service chiefs,  heads of the Nigerian Police Force and the Department of State Service over the unending insecurity situation in the country.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Senator Bello Mandiya from Katsina State on the abduction of about 330 students of a secondary school in the state recently by unknown bandits.

The red chamber also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the report of the Senate Committee on Security without further delay.

They also expressed deep frustration that Buhari had consistently ignored all resolutions passed by the Senate on the issue of insecurity in the country.

They insisted that the nation’s chief security officer should sack the service chiefs without further delay.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

