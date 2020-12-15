Katsina Abduction: BBOG Movement Seeks US Intervention, Sack Of Service Chiefs

The #BringBackOurGirls Movement has demanded the rescue of the 333 abducted schoolboys from the Government Science Secondary School in Katsina State by the Nigerian government.

The BBOG said in a statement on Tuesday that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government had been indecisive about the rescue of the schoolboys the same way it did about the remaining Chibok schoolgirls of 2014 and Leah Sharibu, the remaining Dapchi schoolgirl abducted in 2015.

In the statement signed by Oby Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu and other members of the group, the BBOG also demanded the “immediate sack of the service chiefs and the review of the security architecture of the country given the rising cases of insecurity and banditry.”

BBOG said, “We ask the Federal Government to seek support from regional and international stakeholders, especially the United States, to deploy the same security prowess used in the rescue of one American citizen so that we can win this war against terrorism and banditry with their support.

“As a movement, we will continue to monitor events and respond accordingly. Using our children as pawns in this game of failed leadership must stop now. The first 48 hours are crucial in the rescue of abductees. Three days after the abduction of the #KankaraBoys, the window of successful and timely rescue becomes increasingly difficult.

“The lack of urgency by both state and the federal government is disturbing; how much longer do parents have to grieve over the unknown whereabouts of the children they sent to school?

“Characteristic of the federal government of Nigeria, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has yet again failed the #KankaraBoys. The continuation of the seemingly endless nightmare of the string of school-children abductions including, the 112 #ChibokGirls, and #LeahSharibu still unaccounted for is unacceptable while the Buhari-led government continues to play the role of an ostrich with the security and lives of citizens.

“Has President Buhari not learned anything about securing our children in the theatre of war? His indifference to the plight of citizens is the trademark of the failed leadership of his administration."

The group added, “We are dismayed by the back-and-forth between the state and the federal government over the actual number of schoolboys abducted. We do not want to see another Chibok where days and weeks passed while the inaction and delays of the Goodluck Jonathan government led to a prolonged abduction that is yet to be resolved today.”

The BBOG noted that utterly distasteful was the fact that the President was on the ground in Katsina state and did not deem it fit to meet the disconsolate parents.

“We demand immediate action of rescue using all resources at the disposal of the government to bring back #KankaraBoys, #LeahSharibu, and #ChibokGirls; direct communication with the parents of the abducted boys about the efforts made and a commitment to rescue their children; immediate sack of the service chiefs and the review of the security architecture of the country given the rising cases of insecurity and banditry."