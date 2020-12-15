Many Feared Dead In Stampede At Rivers Palliatives Centre

Scores of people, who were shoppers, have reportedly died in a stampede that occurred at a palliative distribution centre owned by an online charity platform.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident occurred at about 7.30 am, in Rumudara town in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

An eyewitness, who identified herself simply as Blessing, said hundreds of registered members of the platform were struggling to gain access to the office, which resulted in the stampede.

The Rivers State Police Command has said it is monitoring the situation.

