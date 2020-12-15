Nigerian Artistes Omah Lay, Tems Freed After Three Days In Uganda Police Cell

This was made known by a Ugandan journalist, Canary Mugume, who took to his Twitter handle to announce the release.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 15, 2020

Nigerian musicians, Stanley Omah Didia, a.k.a Omah Lay, and Temilade Openiyi a.k.a Tems, have been released after three days in the Uganda police cell over violation of the country’s COVID-19 laws.

He tweeted: “Breaking: Nigerian artists @Omah_Lay and @temsbaby have been released 5 minutes ago and might fly out tonight, @Lukowoyesigyire has confirmed. #NBSUpdates @nbstv.” 

The Uganda police force had on Monday announced that the two artistes would remain in custody.

This was after the fast-rising Nigerian stars were arraigned at a court in Kampala, Uganda’s capital city.

The UPF said the earlier plans of releasing them on police bond were suspended after the Office of the DPP sanctioned their case file.

Police officers earlier arrested the Nigerian fast-rising stars in Kampala, Uganda capital for flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

They were arrested after performing on Saturday night at a concert held in Speke Resort, Wavamunno Road, Kampala, Uganda.

Assistant Superintendent of Police and Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan Police, Luk Owoyesigyire, had confirmed their arrest in a tweet on Sunday.

“Katwe police have arrested Nigerian Artist Omah Lay, the manager of the venue one Dungu Ivan and the Events manager Prim Kasana are also in custody.

“Temilade Openiyi Aka Ms Tems (Artist) also been arrested with her manager Muyiwa Awomiyi,” the police boss said on Twitter.

Apart from Omah Lay and Tems who were arrested, their managers and the organizers of the event were also arrested.

The arrest of the Nigerian stars has been met with an outcry on social media.

Nigerian celebrities including Fireboy DML and Laycon, winner Big Brother Naija reality television show have called for their release using the hashtag #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems.

SaharaReporters, New York

