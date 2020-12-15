Nigerian Government Orders Telcos To Disconnect SIM Not Synchronized With NIN

The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed all network operators to disconnect every SIM card not synchronized with the valid National Identity Number by December 30, 2020.

The order was issued after an urgent meeting of key stakeholders in the communications industry convened by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, on Monday.

The meeting in its resolution insisted that all telecom operators must require all their subscribers to provide valid NIN to update SIM registration records as from December 16.

This development comes on the heels of an earlier directive suspending new SIM registration by network operators across the country.