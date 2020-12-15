Nigerians In Italy Ask Government To Solve Passport Scarcity In Embassy

Nigeria Union Association in Italy (NUNAI) has appealed to the Nigerian government to resolve non-availability of passport booklets at the consular office of the Nigerian Embassy in Rome.

According to a statement by Pastor Mike Oputteh, a member of NUNAI, embassy workers in Rome are under intense pressure from Nigerians who thronged to the embassy for consular services.

Oputteh described as unfortunate the criticism against the embassy staff that they were responsible for the inadequate provision of passports for Nigerians as the handiwork of mischief makers, adding that they were determined to undermine the effort of the immigration attaches in Rome, Hammed Ibrahim, Salamatu Isa and others.

The statement reads: “I want to, on behalf of the National Union of Nigerians Association Italy, appeal to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Controller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service to provide lasting solutions to the problem confronting the embassy promptly.

“Truth must be told, the embassy is inundated daily of complaints from Nigerians seeking passports and other consular services. The department, as we speak, needs additional manpower, scanning equipment and passport printing machines.”