Police Confirm Two Dead, Several Injured In Rivers' Stampede

The Rivers State Police Command has said that two persons were killed, while several people injured during a stampede at an event in the Rumuodara area.



The event was organised by Inksnation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, for its registered members to distribute some palliatives for the end of the year.

See Also News Many Feared Dead In Stampede At Rivers Palliatives Centre



The incident occurred at an event centre, along the Rumuodara axis of the East/West Road in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.



The state Police Command, Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said the situation had been brought control.



"Inksnation was distributing palliative to her registered members from Ikwerre, Emohua and Obio/Akpor LGA, when suddenly there was a stampede leading to the death of two people.

"Some sustained various degrees of injuries and they are currently receiving medical attention.



"Meanwhile, the situation is under control. The Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has instituted an immediate probe into the unfortunate incident to ascertain the circumstances and the culprits to justice."

Nigerians are reacting to the tragedy:

I saw a dead body there this morning laying in the middle of the road — Franklyn (@SkiFrank) December 15, 2020

This same Pinkcoin! Funny, unless you choose not to see, but it's quite easy to spot a ponzi scheme! Somebody tells you to register with 2000 and get palliatives worth 12.000, haba! — Levi Uzono (@uzono_levi) December 15, 2020

Could this be greed, HUNGER or ignorance?!



How can you believe someone will pay you salary for life by registering with 2k?.



RIP to those who died — Your Favorite Optometrist ðï¸ (@Abemun_OD) December 15, 2020

Nigerians no dey hear word again.

Which one be pinkcoin again

Naija cryptocurrency — Okaku (@KingDiezel) December 15, 2020