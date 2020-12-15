Police Confirm Two Dead, Several Injured In Rivers' Stampede

The event was organised by Inksnation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, for its registered members to distribute some palliatives for the end of the year.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 15, 2020

The Rivers State Police Command has said that two persons were killed, while several people injured during a stampede at an event in the Rumuodara area.

The event was organised by Inksnation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, for its registered members to distribute some palliatives for the end of the year.

The incident occurred at an event centre, along the Rumuodara axis of the East/West Road in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The state Police Command, Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said the situation had been brought control.

"Inksnation was distributing palliative to her registered members from Ikwerre, Emohua and Obio/Akpor LGA, when suddenly there was a stampede leading to the death of two people.

"Some sustained various degrees of injuries and they are currently receiving medical attention.

"Meanwhile, the situation is under control. The Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has instituted an immediate probe into the unfortunate incident to ascertain the circumstances and the culprits to justice." 

Nigerians are reacting to the tragedy:

