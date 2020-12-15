Police Confirm Two Dead, Several Injured In Rivers' Stampede

The Rivers State Police Command has said that two persons were killed, while several people injured during a stampede at an event in the Rumuodara area.
The event was organised by Inksnation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, for its registered members to distribute some palliatives for the end of the year.
See Also
The incident occurred at an event centre, along the Rumuodara axis of the East/West Road in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
The state Police Command, Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said the situation had been brought control.
"Inksnation was distributing palliative to her registered members from Ikwerre, Emohua and Obio/Akpor LGA, when suddenly there was a stampede leading to the death of two people.
"Some sustained various degrees of injuries and they are currently receiving medical attention.
"Meanwhile, the situation is under control. The Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has instituted an immediate probe into the unfortunate incident to ascertain the circumstances and the culprits to justice."
Nigerians are reacting to the tragedy:
I saw a dead body there this morning laying in the middle of the road— Franklyn (@SkiFrank) December 15, 2020
This same Pinkcoin! Funny, unless you choose not to see, but it's quite easy to spot a ponzi scheme! Somebody tells you to register with 2000 and get palliatives worth 12.000, haba!— Levi Uzono (@uzono_levi) December 15, 2020
Could this be greed, HUNGER or ignorance?!— Your Favorite Optometrist ðï¸ (@Abemun_OD) December 15, 2020
How can you believe someone will pay you salary for life by registering with 2k?.
RIP to those who died
Nigerians no dey hear word again.— Okaku (@KingDiezel) December 15, 2020
Which one be pinkcoin again
Naija cryptocurrency
Inksnation is a Ponzi scheme that has successfully defrauded it's members. Same stampede happened yesterday in Kogi State. Do I pity them? No way. Serves them right— Dozie Ngwaba (@doziesworld) December 15, 2020