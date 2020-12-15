Police Rescue Abducted Lebanese In Ibadan

The police authorities in Oyo State have confirmed the rescue of a Lebanese kidnapped at the Panarama Farm Mekun, Oke Alaro area in Ibadan.

In a statement on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the rescued victim, Hassan Mill, was taken to hospital for treatment after he was rescued.

The police spokesman explained that the victim had since been reunited with his family, dismissing the rumour that the hoodlums also seized a policeman involved in the rescue operation.

"Information received from DPO Oke Alaro revealed that Hassan Mill 'm' has been rescued from his captors and reunited with his family while he was taken to the hospital for medical attention," he said.

"In a related development, no police officers involved in the rescue operation were kidnapped and the trending statement from mischievous writer online should be disregarded, please."

The rescue comes a day after gunmen stormed Panarama Farm and whisked the expatriate away.