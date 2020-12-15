Tenant Jailed Seven Years For Raping Landlord's Granddaughter

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 15, 2020

A 26-year-old man, Isha Muhammad, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment for raping his landlord's eight-year-old granddaughter.

On Monday, Justice Olusegun Agboola of the Osun State High Court in Osogbo found Muhammad guilty of rape and indecent assault of the minor.

The convict was arraigned on August 3 on three counts of rape, defilement and indecent assault.

Prosecution lawyer from the Ministry of Justice, Idayat Abdulrahman, called five witnesses and tendered six exhibits which were admitted in evidence by the court.

Among the exhibits tendered is a confessional statement of the convict, circumstantial evidence and medical report.

According to Abdulrahman, the victim, at about 8 pm on April 19, was inside the kitchen when Muhammed attacked her, covered her mouth, laid her on the floor and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

She added further that on April 20, the victim's aunt, Araoye Bolanle, saw houseflies on the victim, which prompted her to do a thorough checking. She discovered blood and sperm stain on the victim's private part when she wanted to bathe her.

The victim then narrated how Muhammed raped her to her aunt.

