Will Of The People Prevailed, Biden Says

Biden noted that he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received more votes "than any ticket has received in the history of America."

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 15, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden, speaking after the Electoral College affirmed his election win, said the "will of the people prevailed" today.

"Once again, in America, the rule of law, our Constitution, and the will of the people prevailed," Biden said.

Joe Biden WowkTV

"Our democracy pushed, tested, threatened, proved to be resilient, true and strong."

Biden noted that he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received more votes "than any ticket has received in the history of America."

See Also United States of America Electoral College Confirms Joe Biden's Victory 0 Comments 4 Hours Ago

President-elect Joe Biden praised the efforts by local and state officials and volunteers who "did their duty in the face of a pandemic" by upholding the election results.

"American democracy works because America makes it work at a local level. One of the extraordinary things we saw this year was that everyday Americans, our friends and our neighbours, often volunteers, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, demonstrated absolute courage. They showed a deep and unwavering faith in and a commitment to the law," Biden said.

He noted how officials did not "give credence to what they knew was not true."

"They knew this election was overseen, was overseen by them. It was honest. It was free and it was fair," Biden said in a CNN report.

Biden highlighted how many officials faced political pressure, verbal abuse and threats of physical violence.

"It is my sincere hope we never again see anyone subjected to the kind of abuse and threats we saw in this election. It's simply unconscionable. We owe all these public servants a debt of gratitude. They didn't seek the spotlight," Biden said. "Our democracy survived because of them which is proof once more that it's everyday Americans infused with honour, character and decency that is the heart of this nation."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

United States of America Hillary Clinton Renews Call For Abolition Of US Electoral College
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America Electoral College Confirms Joe Biden's Victory
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America US Electoral College Set To Confirm Biden Win
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Biafra: President Obama And The Looming 2016 Pogrom In Nigeria By Benjamin U. Nwosu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide American Politics: A Jigsaw Puzzle And A Cobweb Of Intrigues And Shifting Alliances By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
United States of America Senator Sanders Endorses Hillary Clinton To Be Democratic Party Nominee
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Katsina Abduction: Two School Boys Killed By Bandits ― Survivor
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Suspected Kidnappers, Ritualists Arrested In Ondo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Tenant Takes Over Widow's House In Abuja, Uses Police To Intimidate Relatives
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
United States of America Hillary Clinton Renews Call For Abolition Of US Electoral College
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why We Don't Want To Travel For Christmas—Nigerians
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insurgents Kill 50 Nigerian Refugees In Niger Republic
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Gather At Wedding Of 46-Year-Old American Mum And 23-year-old Kano Lover
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment COVID-19: Nigerian Musicians Omah Lay, Tems To Remain In Uganda Police Custody
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police Police Rescue Abducted Lebanese In Ibadan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity 520 Of Us Were Taken To The Bush In Buses—Student Of Katsina School Invaded By Bandits
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Cleric, Kidnap 19 In Niger State
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad