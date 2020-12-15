Will Of The People Prevailed, Biden Says

President-elect Joe Biden, speaking after the Electoral College affirmed his election win, said the "will of the people prevailed" today.

"Once again, in America, the rule of law, our Constitution, and the will of the people prevailed," Biden said.

Joe Biden

"Our democracy pushed, tested, threatened, proved to be resilient, true and strong."

Biden noted that he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received more votes "than any ticket has received in the history of America."

President-elect Joe Biden praised the efforts by local and state officials and volunteers who "did their duty in the face of a pandemic" by upholding the election results.

"American democracy works because America makes it work at a local level. One of the extraordinary things we saw this year was that everyday Americans, our friends and our neighbours, often volunteers, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, demonstrated absolute courage. They showed a deep and unwavering faith in and a commitment to the law," Biden said.

He noted how officials did not "give credence to what they knew was not true."

"They knew this election was overseen, was overseen by them. It was honest. It was free and it was fair," Biden said in a CNN report.

Biden highlighted how many officials faced political pressure, verbal abuse and threats of physical violence.

"It is my sincere hope we never again see anyone subjected to the kind of abuse and threats we saw in this election. It's simply unconscionable. We owe all these public servants a debt of gratitude. They didn't seek the spotlight," Biden said. "Our democracy survived because of them which is proof once more that it's everyday Americans infused with honour, character and decency that is the heart of this nation."