Audio Of Shekau Claiming Responsibility For Katsina Schoolboys' Abduction Is Fake—DHQ

The military spokesman noted that the terrorists' claims should be disregarded as they were only seeking for relevance and power.

by Sahara Reporters Dec 16, 2020

The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, has dismissed claims by the Boko Haram terrorists that they were behind the abduction of over 333 schoolboys in the Kankara area of Katsina State.

The DHQ Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Maj Gen John Enenche, noted that Shekau was not a person but a "brand and all that needs to be done is somebody using his voice."

HumAngle

Enenche added that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, was safe in Daura, Katsina State, despite the insecurity and tension in the state.

Bandits had invaded the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, on Friday night and abducted over 300 schoolboys after a gun duel with the police. The President had arrived in the state the same day for a week-long private visit – hours before the abduction took place.

The Boko Haram terrorists had released audio on Monday, claiming responsibility for the abductions and stating that they carried out the act because the government allowed western education which was not in line with their religious beliefs.

Speaking Wednesday while featuring on Arise TV's The Morning Show, the military spokesman noted that the terrorists' claims should be disregarded as they were only seeking for relevance and power.

Enenche said, "On the basis of the characteristics of terrorists all over the world from the time of Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Al-Shabaab, all of them, wherever they will boost their ego or show relevance, that is what they will do.

"What did they even do? Somebody spoke on audio and said, 'I am Shekau.' Shekau on a secondary note is a brand. All that needs to be done is somebody using his voice. The total aim of terrorists is to instil fear into people even beyond their scope of influence.

"So, it is easy for the layman to agree that it is them (Boko Haram) because even if it is kidnappers or armed robbers, they aim to instil fear and kill."

Enenche, while dismissing reports that terrorist group, Boko Haram was responsible for the Kankara abduction, said military operations are ongoing to secure the release of the abducted schoolboys.

 "With what the military is doing, by the grace of Almighty God, very soon, the children will be back," he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Slaughter Lawyer, Wife In Benue
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Motorists List Nigeria's Most Dangerous Roads, Say Bandits Built Dens Along Them
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram Coming For Southern Nigeria When Done With North – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Kankara Kidnap: Northern Groups To Stage #Bringbackourboys Protests Thursday
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Zulum Visits President Déby Of Chad
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Notorious Gang Leader Linked To Governor Ayade Arrested For Killing Assistant Commissioner Of Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Sacked Sanusi—Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Anglican Church Suspends Ekiti Bishop Over Sex Scandal With Priest’s Wife
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Dollar Would Have Exchanged Above N500 If Accounts Of Protesters Were Not Frozen--Chief Judge
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: Accountant-General Of Federation, Idris Meets Buhari In Daura, Begs For Tenure Extension Amid Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel UPDATED: Motorists List Nigeria's Most Dangerous Roads, Say Bandits Built Dens Along Them
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Land Borders
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics SIM Cards Disconnection: Outrage Over N20 Charges To Confirm NIN Status
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal BREAKING: Appeal Court Nullifies Metuh’s Conviction, Orders Fresh Trial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad