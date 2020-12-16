BREAKING: Court Remands Delta Council Chairman In Prison For Invading Commissioner's Home

Omoun had allegedly invaded the commissioner's home at the early hours of Sunday, destroying its entrance gate and many vehicles

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 16, 2020

A magistrate court sitting in Asaba, the capital of Delta State, has remanded the chairman of Patani Local Government Area of the state, Perez Omoun, in prison for allegedly invading the home of the state's commissioner for Power and Energy, Basil Ganagana.

Omoun, who comes from the same local government area as Ganagana, had allegedly invaded the commissioner's home at the early hours of Sunday, destroying its entrance gate and many vehicles in the compound while a driver to the commissioner sustained severe injuries.

The tense situation was brought under control when police arrived at the place and the chairman was arrested.

Omoun was arraigned on Wednesday at Asaba Magistrate Court on a four count-charge, including maliciously damaging eight cars belonging to Ganagana, his family members and the Ministry of Energy valued at N199.9 million.

He was also charged with an intent to cause grievous harm to the commissioner's driver, Tuesday Ebikapade, while trying to prevent him from attacking the commissioner's home last Sunday in Asaba.

In a motion by the state's commissioner of police, the prosecutor, F. O. Itua, prayed the court to remand Omoun in prison custody since the court lacked the jurisdiction to adjudicate on the case. 

The presiding magistrate, V. O. Okonta, granted the prosecutor's request despite objection from the defence counsel and ordered that Omoun be remanded in the Ogwashi-Ukwu correctional facility till December 30 for the determination of his bail application.

SaharaReporters, New York

