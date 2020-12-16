BREAKING: Panic Over Gas Leakage Near Arepo

by Sahara Reporters Dec 16, 2020

A gas pipeline leakage along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has caused panic among residents of Arepo, Magboro, and other neighbouring communities.

As of the time of filing this report, the gas is still leaking near The PUNCH Newspaper axis of the expressway.

The PUNCH gathered that the gas pipeline ruptured during construction works on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

A resident of Forthright Gardens Estate, Omobolaji, told one of our correspondents that a loud sound was heard around 9:30 a.m.

According to him, the pipeline eruption caused panic as many residents of the estate rushed out of their apartments.

