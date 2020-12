Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has shut all public and private schools in the state with immediate effect.

This was made known to journalists by the state's Commissioner for Health, Muhammad Kiru, on Tuesday, in a statement.

The decision is not unconnected with the resurgence of COVID-19.

"Parents whose children are in boarding schools are also to arrange and convey their children/wards back home from Wednesday.

"All inconveniences are regretted," the statement added.