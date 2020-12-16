Group Seeks Probe Of NAFDAC Officials Over Bribery Allegations

The group in Abuja noted that some of the NAFDAC officials had reneged on their responsibility to conduct “regular assessment to manufacturing companies and its facilities” and the lack of disciplinary actions on offenders would tell on the overall health of Nigerians who are the consumers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 16, 2020

A civil society organisation, Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative, has called on the Federal Government to investigate some officials of the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control. They are said to be aiding and abetting crimes.

The group in Abuja noted that some of the NAFDAC officials had reneged on their responsibility to conduct “regular assessment to manufacturing companies and its facilities” and the lack of disciplinary actions on offenders would tell on the overall health of Nigerians who are the consumers.

The TADI Director, Ambassador Yomi David, in a statement, said the incidents of “money exchanging hands” between companies and some NAFDAC officials were becoming more common, and the government must call for an investigation.

The director said, “In recent times, the record has shown that due to lack of hygienic environment, the world has lost over two million people in the second quarter of the year 2020. Mostly affected were the children at 70 per cent, women 20 and men 10. Having received information from different sources with proven evidence of dirt in several products, we fear that a lot of Nigerians risk being infected through official negligence.

“We are calling on the Federal Government to probe the principal officers of NAFDAC, due to lack of regular assessment of the manufacturing companies and their facilities, lack of disciplinary action on offenders and so on.

“Our investigations showed that some of the officials have abandoned due diligence for pecuniary gains at the detriment of the health and wellbeing of Nigerians who consume several food products daily.

“We call for the closure of companies which are found wanting until they right all their wrongs by immediately upgrading its facilities and improve the environment in other to prevent further danger to the health of Nigerians.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EXCLUSIVE: Accountant-General Of Federation, Idris Meets Buhari In Daura, Begs For Tenure Extension Amid Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Nullifies Dasuki’s Indictment
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption REVEALED: N'Assembly Members Defraud Government Agency Of N27million During Oversight Function
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Judiciary Tops Corruption Index In Nigeria With N9.4billlion Bribe – ICPC
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Breaking News Billionaire Judge Kafarati To Deliver Ruling On Saraki’s High Court Case Today
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Notorious Gang Leader Linked To Governor Ayade Arrested For Killing Assistant Commissioner Of Police
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Sacked Sanusi—Ganduje
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Anglican Church Suspends Ekiti Bishop Over Sex Scandal With Priest’s Wife
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Dollar Would Have Exchanged Above N500 If Accounts Of Protesters Were Not Frozen--Chief Judge
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: Accountant-General Of Federation, Idris Meets Buhari In Daura, Begs For Tenure Extension Amid Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel UPDATED: Motorists List Nigeria's Most Dangerous Roads, Say Bandits Built Dens Along Them
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Land Borders
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics SIM Cards Disconnection: Outrage Over N20 Charges To Confirm NIN Status
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal BREAKING: Appeal Court Nullifies Metuh’s Conviction, Orders Fresh Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad