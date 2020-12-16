Katsina Abduction: IGP’s Response Team Joins Search For Schoolboys

The arrival of the IRT is expected to boost the activities of the police and military personnel already combing the forests to rescue the abducted schoolboys.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 16, 2020

The Nigeria Police Force has deployed the Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team to Katsina State in an attempt to rescue the over 300 students abducted in a school at Kankara, Katsina State.

File Photo

It will be recalled that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, earlier ordered the deployment of additional operational and investigative assets to support the ongoing search and rescue operations in Kankara and its environs in Katsina. 

The deployment, which includes personnel from the Police Tactical Squads and cracks detectives from the Force Intelligence Bureau, will provide investigative support to the Katsina State Police Command. 

They are also to work in sync with the military and other law enforcement agents in coordinated efforts aimed at rescuing the students, hunting down the perpetrators, and bringing them to book.

