Pipeline Explosion Causes Gridlock On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The two sections of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, are presently blocked, particularly around the Magboro area as a result of a gas pipeline explosion by the Punch newspaper office.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, in an advisory obtained by SaharaReporters, stated that due to the "standstill traffic situation on both sections of the expressway, motorists could take an alternative route."

The corps advised that people who do not have time-bound activities may explore alternative routes and postpone their trips.

The FRSC Corridor Commander, Kehinde Hamzat, said, "We have a case of a gas pipeline explosion around Punch Newspaper, Magboro. The pipeline burst while men of Julius Berger, the construction company working on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, were excavating a surface for the worksite.

"This has led to a standstill traffic situation on both sections of the expressway. Motorists are advised not to panic as professionals are being contacted to take care of the situation. For people who have a time-bound activity may explore alternative routes and for those who can postpone their trips; let us endeavour to do so while the situation gets controlled."