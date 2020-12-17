Abducted Katsina Schoolboys Were Taken To Zamfara Forest — Governor Masari

Masari revealed that his government was negotiating with the kidnappers to ensure the release of the students.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2020

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, has stated that students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, abducted by bandits last Friday are in a forest in Zamfara State.

Masari, who was interviewed by BBC Hausa on Wednesday, revealed that his government was negotiating with the kidnappers to ensure the release of the students.

He said, "They are in Zamfara forests; we have gotten the information."

Masari said he had started a dialogue with the abductors, assuring Nigerians that his administration would secure the students' release.

"We are negotiating with those that have abducted the students, and we want to ensure that we secure their release," he added.

He, however, refuted the allegation that the notorious Boko Haram kidnaped the students.

 

