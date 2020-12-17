Buhari Reacts To Release Of Kidnapped Schoolboys

The President assured Nigerians of the determination of his administration to rescue all citizens held against their will by either terrorists or bandits.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 17, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday celebrated the release of the abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

Buhari, in a statement signed by Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, described their safe return as a big relief to their families, the entire country and the international community.


The President assured  Nigerians of the determination of his administration to rescue all citizens held against their will by either terrorists or bandits.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Abducted Katsina Schoolboys Released 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago
The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the release of kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, describing their safe return as a big relief to their families, the entire country and international community.

“In a short remark shortly after their release was announced, President Buhari expressed the nation’s appreciation for the steps taken by all involved to make their freedom possible.

“President Buhari specifically cited what he called the ‘spirit of partnership and the collaborative efforts of the government of Katsina, Zamfara and military leading to the release.’

“He commended the nation’s intelligence agencies, the military and police force for providing the environment for the safe release of the hostages. On the issue of detainees held elsewhere in the country by either terrorists or bandits, the President gave assurances that his administration is aware of its responsibility to protect the life and property of the Nigerians.

“President Buhari urged the citizens to be patient and fair to the administration as it deals with the problems of security, economy and corruption. He noted that the administration was fully aware that it was elected to resolve challenges.

“When we came, we made efforts that yielded the return of the Chibok Girls. When a similar incident of school abduction happened at Dapchi, we successfully returned all but one of the more than one hundred abductees. When this latest incident happened, we put in our efforts, and today we have this result to show.

“The President pointed to the successes of the administration in dealing with security in the South-South and North East. He said the North West now presents a challenge which his administration is determined to deal with.

“He prayed for the full recovery of the students, whom he said had endured significant hardships in the course of their six-day ordeal. The President assured of the determination of his administration to return to safety all citizens held against their will.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics One North-West Governor Behind Banditry, Killings – APC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics What Buhari Said When I Recounted Complaints Against Northern Appointments—Adesina
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Land Borders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics One North-West Governor Behind Banditry, Killings – APC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics What Buhari Said When I Recounted Complaints Against Northern Appointments—Adesina
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Land Borders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Leaders of Herdsmen Killing Benue People Are In Abuja, Federal Government Knows Them – Governor Ortom
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Army Chief, Buratai Poses With Snake In His Farm, Keeps Mum On Katsina Abduction
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News SIM Cards Disconnection: Nigerians Abroad, Foreigners Cry Out Over Registration
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME How Robbery Kingpin Utomobong Was Arrested After Killing Assistant Police Commissioner In Cross River
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Shekau Releases Video Of Abducted Katsina Schoolboys
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Nullifies Dasuki’s Indictment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad