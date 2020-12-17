Buhari Reacts To Release Of Kidnapped Schoolboys

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday celebrated the release of the abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

Buhari, in a statement signed by Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, described their safe return as a big relief to their families, the entire country and the international community.



The President assured Nigerians of the determination of his administration to rescue all citizens held against their will by either terrorists or bandits.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Abducted Katsina Schoolboys Released

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the release of kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, describing their safe return as a big relief to their families, the entire country and international community.

“In a short remark shortly after their release was announced, President Buhari expressed the nation’s appreciation for the steps taken by all involved to make their freedom possible.

“President Buhari specifically cited what he called the ‘spirit of partnership and the collaborative efforts of the government of Katsina, Zamfara and military leading to the release.’



“He commended the nation’s intelligence agencies, the military and police force for providing the environment for the safe release of the hostages. On the issue of detainees held elsewhere in the country by either terrorists or bandits, the President gave assurances that his administration is aware of its responsibility to protect the life and property of the Nigerians.



“President Buhari urged the citizens to be patient and fair to the administration as it deals with the problems of security, economy and corruption. He noted that the administration was fully aware that it was elected to resolve challenges.



“When we came, we made efforts that yielded the return of the Chibok Girls. When a similar incident of school abduction happened at Dapchi, we successfully returned all but one of the more than one hundred abductees. When this latest incident happened, we put in our efforts, and today we have this result to show.



“The President pointed to the successes of the administration in dealing with security in the South-South and North East. He said the North West now presents a challenge which his administration is determined to deal with.



“He prayed for the full recovery of the students, whom he said had endured significant hardships in the course of their six-day ordeal. The President assured of the determination of his administration to return to safety all citizens held against their will.”