Drama As Governor Masari Shuns Question On Why Buhari Has Not Visited Kankara

Despite arriving the state hours before the abduction took place, President Buhari has failed to visit the community three days after the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2020

There was mild drama on Wednesday when a ChannelsTV presenter asked Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State why President Muhammadu Buhari has not visited Kankara.

Many students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara were abducted by bandits last Friday and have not been rescued.

Masari with Buhari in Daura

Checks show that the distance between Daura, Buhari's hometown, and Kankara is 190km, a journey of less than 3-hours if the President decided to travel by road.

Many parents, whose children are missing, have been traumatised. They have been calling on the government to rescue their children.

ChannelsTV presenter, during an interview with Masari on the abduction, asked, "I am sure you have seen a lot of comments from Nigerians asking just why the President has not visited the school. Did you get any response regarding that? Why has the President not visited the school in Katsina?

In response, the Katsina Governor said, "Well, you go and ask him. I didn't ask him that."

When the presenter pressed further, Masari said, "Your (ChannelsTV) reporter is part of the press here, tell him to ask the President. "Why ask him when we can ask you?" the presenter responded.

SaharaReporters, New York

