Ghana Postpones Former President Rawlings’ Funeral

Rawlings, who died on November 12 at the age of 73, held sway for two decades, first as a military ruler and later as elected president.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2020

Ghana on Thursday postponed the funeral of its charismatic former president Jerry Rawlings, saying the delay was due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Rawlings, who died on November 12 at the age of 73, held sway for two decades, first as a military ruler and later as elected president.

Jerry Rawlings

His funeral was initially scheduled for December 23.

But the foreign ministry, in a statement to diplomats and foreign agencies, said that “due to unforeseen circumstances, the funeral will not be held… as planned.”

A new date will be announced later, it said.

The statement gave no further details, but local media said a family dispute caused the postponement.

A former air force flight lieutenant, Rawlings twice overthrew governments through coups in 1979 and 1981 but was widely seen by the poor as their champion.

Ghana today is often considered a beacon of stability in a turbulent region.

It held elections on December 7 which saw the incumbent president, Nana Akuffo-Ado, win a second term, defeating long-time rival John Mahama.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Scandal: Ghanaian Journalist To Expose 34 Ghanaian Judges For Corruption
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Ghana Ghanaian Legislator Slams President Mahama Over Gitmo Transfer
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Renowned Ghanaian Investigative Journalist Anas Gives Speech, Exclusive Interview
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Ghana Beyond Aid, Independence In Tamale By Mathias Baba Tsado
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Ghana Border Closure: Ghanaian Trade Union Urges Boycott Of Nigerian Goods
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Land Borders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Nullifies Dasuki’s Indictment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics What Buhari Said When I Recounted Complaints Against Northern Appointments—Adesina
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Army Chief, Buratai Poses With Snake In His Farm, Keeps Mum On Katsina Abduction
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME How Robbery Kingpin Utomobong Was Arrested After Killing Assistant Police Commissioner In Cross River
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel UPDATED: Motorists List Nigeria's Most Dangerous Roads, Say Bandits Built Dens Along Them
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Herbalist Impersonates Femi Adesina, GMD NNPC, Defrauds South Korean Man Of N30m
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Groups Begin Protest In Katsina Over Schoolboys' Abduction
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS "It's Order From Above"—Immigration Reacts To Passport Renewal Denial For #ENDSARS Protester
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad