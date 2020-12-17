Insecurity: US Advises Citizens On Visiting, Living In Nigeria

In a security alert published on the Embassy’s website on Wednesday, the mission said: “crime was endemic throughout Nigeria ranging from petty street crime to carjacking, and crime levels tend to increase during the holidays”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2020

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has again asked American citizens to exercise caution while travelling and residing in Nigeria.

It noted, “Terrorist organizations and individuals inspired by extremist ideology exist throughout Nigeria.

“Shopping centres, airports, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, transportation hubs, street markets, and other public venues frequented by Westerners are common attack targets.”

The statement titled, ‘Holiday security alert,’ further said that criminal and other elements often infiltrate large gatherings.

It noted that public demonstrations, which it said were common, could inhibit the flow of traffic.

The mission admonished Americans to be aware of their surroundings, keep a low profile and carry proper identification.

The advisory advised them to “stay alert in public places and locations frequented by tourists/Westerners; review your security plans and use caution when driving at night and avoid walking after dark.”

 
