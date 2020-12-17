"It's Order From Above"—Immigration Reacts To Passport Renewal Denial For #ENDSARS Protester

Odeseye, who provided food to protesters and helped in sourcing funds for a wounded protester, said she was informed that she had been blacklisted while trying to renew her passport at the Lagos Immigration office.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2020

A caterer, Mosopefoluwa Odeseye, has taken to the social media to reveal how the Nigeria Immigration Service denied her a passport on Wednesday.

Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration, Muhammad Babandede. @nigimmigration

She tweeted, "First, it was the Central Bank locking up all my bank accounts, now it is Nigerian immigration not issuing my passport at Alausa! To what end, Nigeria? To what end? I applied for a re-issue at Alausa, captured some days ago and asked to come to pick today then I'm told that I have been blacklisted?" 

The Punch reported that attempts to speak with the spokesman for the NIS, Sunday James, proved abortive as he did not respond to a phone call.

However, a top immigration officer, who confirmed the development, said they were acting based on orders from above.

"We have asked her to see the Assistant Comptroller General in charge of passports at the head office in Abuja. We are only acting on instruction," she said. 

Recall that, in October, the CBN asked banks to freeze accounts of some persons involved in controlling #EndSARS funds.

The bank had told a Federal High Court that they are under investigation for terrorism, an allegation the accused persons have denied.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

