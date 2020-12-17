Kidnapping: Benue Closes Boarding Schools

The governor said if hundreds of students could be abducted in Katsina, the home state of the president, no place was safe again.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2020

Following the abduction of students at Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, Gov. Samuel Ortom has ordered the closure of all boarding schools in Benue State.

Ortom, who announced the decision on Thursday when he visited the Maximum Security Custodian Centre (MSCC) in Makurdi, condemned the abduction of students in Katsina State.

Governor Samuel Ortom

He said he had directed the Commissioner for Education to complete necessary steps to close all boarding schools in Benue as a preventive measure against the abduction of students.

Ortom expressed regrets at the abduction of students and ongoing killings across the country and called on the President Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs to adopt new methods of addressing insecurity.

 
SaharaReporters, New York

