National Identification Number Required To Get Driver's License—Nigerian Government

Following the Federal Government's directives on the harmonisation of citizens' data by relevant agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced a new directive requiring National Identification Number for citizens to get driver's licence.

Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer, made the new announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Kazeem, all driver's license applicants are to present their National Identification Number from December 21, 2020, before they can be attended to, adding that there would be no waiver for anyone.

The statement read, "Following the Federal Government's directives on the harmonisation of citizens' data by relevant agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had in compliance with the directives earlier put members of the public on notice.

"As a follow up to that, FRSC Management has resolved that effective December 21, all applicants for the National Driver's Licence in Nigeria must present the National Identification Number (NIN) from the @nimc_ng before they can be captured for any class of the licences produced by the FRSC," the statement read.

...FRSC Management has resolved that effective 21 December, 2020, all applicants for the National Driver's Licence in Nigeria must present the National Identification Number (NIN) from the @nimc_ng before they can be captured for any class of the licences produced by the FRSC. — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) December 16, 2020

The announcement from the FRSC is coming on the heels of the government's directive that all active SIM cards in the country be synchronised to NIN before the end of the year.