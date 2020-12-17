National Identification Number Required To Get Driver's License—Nigerian Government

According to Kazeem, all driver's license applicants are to present their National Identification Number from December 21, 2020, before they can be attended to, adding that there would be no waiver for anyone.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2020

Following the Federal Government's directives on the harmonisation of citizens' data by relevant agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced a new directive requiring National Identification Number for citizens to get driver's licence.

Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer, made the new announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

FRSC Facebook Page

According to Kazeem, all driver's license applicants are to present their National Identification Number from December 21, 2020, before they can be attended to, adding that there would be no waiver for anyone.

The statement read, "Following the Federal Government's directives on the harmonisation of citizens' data by relevant agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had in compliance with the directives earlier put members of the public on notice.

"As a follow up to that, FRSC Management has resolved that effective December 21, all applicants for the National Driver's Licence in Nigeria must present the National Identification Number (NIN) from the @nimc_ng  before they can be captured for any class of the licences produced by the FRSC," the statement read. 

The announcement from the FRSC is coming on the heels of the government's directive that all active SIM cards in the country be synchronised to NIN before the end of the year.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Land Borders
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Nullifies Dasuki’s Indictment
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics What Buhari Said When I Recounted Complaints Against Northern Appointments—Adesina
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Army Chief, Buratai Poses With Snake In His Farm, Keeps Mum On Katsina Abduction
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Land Borders
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Nullifies Dasuki’s Indictment
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics What Buhari Said When I Recounted Complaints Against Northern Appointments—Adesina
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Army Chief, Buratai Poses With Snake In His Farm, Keeps Mum On Katsina Abduction
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME How Robbery Kingpin Utomobong Was Arrested After Killing Assistant Police Commissioner In Cross River
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel UPDATED: Motorists List Nigeria's Most Dangerous Roads, Say Bandits Built Dens Along Them
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Herbalist Impersonates Femi Adesina, GMD NNPC, Defrauds South Korean Man Of N30m
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Groups Begin Protest In Katsina Over Schoolboys' Abduction
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS "It's Order From Above"—Immigration Reacts To Passport Renewal Denial For #ENDSARS Protester
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad