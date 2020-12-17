Police Arrest Couple In Ogun For Stealing N8million Diesel

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2020

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a couple, Adeniyi Stephen and Ade Adeyinka, alongside one Ojo Sulaimon for allegedly siphoning diesel worth over N8million.

The suspects, who were arrested at Agosasa community in the Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State on Wednesday, were allegedly caught stealing diesel from the mast of a telecommunication firm, Globacom Nigeria Limited. 

In a statement on Thursday, the command's spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the arrest followed a complaint lodged at the Ipokia divisional headquarters by one Joseph Ekanem that some thieves had been coming with a Passat car with registration number, BNS 261 AAA, to siphon diesel from the mast situated in Agosasa. 

The statement read, "Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer of the Ipokia division detailed his detectives to launch an investigation into the case with the view to bringing the perpetrators to book. 

"The investigation led to the arrest of the vehicle, which subsequently led to the arrest of the three suspects. 

"They have all confessed to the commission of the crime. They also confessed to having siphoned 32,651 litres of diesel valued at N8,162,750. Preliminary investigation revealed that Adeniyi Stephen is a staff of the company and mastermind of the operation."  

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded. 

