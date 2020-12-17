Police Disrupt #BringBackOurBoys Protest In Katsina

The Police on Thursday disrupted the #BringBackOurBoys protest embarked on by members of the Coalition of Northern Groups in Katsina State to force the government to rescue hundreds of students kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in the state

Led by some national leaders of the group, the protesters had called for the unconditional resignation of all the Service Chiefs.

Holding placards with several inscriptions, the protesters were on their way to Katsina airport road when armed police officers, who arrived in about five vans, stopped the demonstration.

“Security operatives are harassing peaceful protesters, but they run or cry when they see Boko Haram or bandits. Where were these policemen when these children were kidnapped? All they know is too clampdown on peaceful protesters,” one of the protesters said.

