2023: God Has Rejected APC, Says Governor Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has said those jostling to become the president on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in 2023 should bury their ambitions because God and the Nigerian people have rejected the party.

Recall that Makinde had on Tuesday said the urgent need of Nigerians now was not a Yoruba presidency but adequate security and restructuring of the country which he said would address some of the problems.

Seyi Makinde

Makinde, on Thursday, said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, that those going around on the platform of the APC to the campaign would be disappointed in 2023.

He spoke after the meeting of the Zonal Working Committee of the party held at the Government House, Ibadan.

The governor also said a leader of the party in the South-West had been identified to be the one causing problems within the PDP in the region.

He said the leader causing the problem within the party had a case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He advised the leader to stay with the PDP and do the right thing, saying if he defects to the ruling All Progressives Congress, he might end up in jail like former Governor Joshua Dariye; former Governor Jolly Nyame, and Senator Orji Kalu, who was sent to prison and freed after a while.

Although the governor did not mention Ayo Fayose, the former Ekiti State governor has a case with the EFCC, and he has been at loggerheads with Makinde in recent times.

Makinde said, “They told me that one of our leaders had been the major individual causing trouble in the South-West (PDP) and we deliberated to ask why that is so, and we said maybe because of the EFCC case or something like that.

“I said that it shouldn’t be, because it is better to stay with your party. Even if you have the EFCC case, the people that went and joined them [ruling party]; there is Joshua Dariye from Plateau and Reverend Jolly Nyame from Taraba, they ended up in jail. Even Governor Orji Uzor Kalu, it was only God that brought him out.

“So, that leader should forget about the EFCC case and do what is right for the party. Because I will say it, for 2023, even God has rejected APC; the people of Nigeria have rejected them. They can be jumping around saying this one or that one wants to be president in 2023, if we (PDP) get in, there will be double jeopardy for him because he will have to run back from APC to PDP.”

The governor also said the suspension of the chairman of the PDP in South-West was illegal, saying the members lacked such power stressing that the members that purportedly removed Dayo Ogungbenro as the zonal chairman did not have the required number to do so.

Makinde said the reconciliation committee headed by former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola would continue with their assignment to unite the party in the South-West.

He said, “They don’t have the power to suspend the chairman. Even if you go constitutional, you know, five out of 12 is more than 45 per cent. So, let’s even say they want to follow the constitution, you will need at least two-thirds by the constitution of the party. And two-third of 12 is eight.

“So, they don’t have that power, and I am speaking now as the only governor of PDP in the South-West, the national leadership will respect my position on such matters.”