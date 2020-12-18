Buhari To Meet Kankara Schoolboys Today

Gunmen had invaded the school premises last Friday and abducted over 300 students after a gun duel with the police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to meet with the released schoolboys abducted by bandits from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

Gunmen had invaded the school premises last Friday and abducted over 300 students after a gun duel with the police.

President Buhari in Daura.

The abduction took place some hours after Buhari arrived in Daura for a week-long private visit.

Most Nigerians had criticized the President over his refusal to visit the school.

But Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, on Friday told journalists that Buhari would meet with the released schoolboys by 3 pm today.

Inuwa, who spoke through Abdullahi Yar’Adua, his media aide, said that the meeting would take place at the presidential lodge of the government house.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics One North-West Governor Behind Banditry, Killings – APC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Reacts To Release Of Kidnapped Schoolboys
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Reacts To Calls For Service Chiefs Sack, Says Nigeria's Challenges Taking New Dimension
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Government Orders Cancellation Of N20 National Identification Number Retrieval Charges
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Police Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics One North-West Governor Behind Banditry, Killings – APC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Zamfara Emir, Kill Three Policemen, Five Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police UPDATED: Cross River Commissioner Of Police Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Reacts To Release Of Kidnapped Schoolboys
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
United States of America US Election: I’m Very Disappointed In Supreme Court, Trump Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Reacts To Calls For Service Chiefs Sack, Says Nigeria's Challenges Taking New Dimension
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption National Identity Number: Nigerians Expose NIMC Officials Demanding Bribe, Harassing Enrollees
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Government Orders Cancellation Of N20 National Identification Number Retrieval Charges
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Released Kankara Schoolboys Arrive In Katsina
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad