Buhari To Meet Kankara Schoolboys Today

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to meet with the released schoolboys abducted by bandits from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

Gunmen had invaded the school premises last Friday and abducted over 300 students after a gun duel with the police.

President Buhari in Daura.

The abduction took place some hours after Buhari arrived in Daura for a week-long private visit.

Most Nigerians had criticized the President over his refusal to visit the school.

But Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, on Friday told journalists that Buhari would meet with the released schoolboys by 3 pm today.

Inuwa, who spoke through Abdullahi Yar’Adua, his media aide, said that the meeting would take place at the presidential lodge of the government house.

