I'm Sorry For Saying Only 10 Students Were Kidnapped—Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has on Friday apologised for incorrectly stating that only ten boys were kidnapped at the Government Science School in Kankara, Katsina State.

Gunmen, who came on motorbikes, had last Friday invaded the school's premises around 11 pm, shooting indiscriminately to scare away the residents.

After the attack, Shehu claimed that only 10 students were kidnapped.

However, 344 students were released by the bandits on Thursday contrary to the presidential aide's claim.

"I apologise for the incorrect communication citing that only ten students were kidnapped at the science school, Kankara," Shehu said on Friday via his verified Twitter page.

"This communication of numbers was provided by persons that should ideally know. These numbers were seen to conflict with what was available at that time.

"Please understand that this communication was in no way done to downplay the seriousness of the situation. Please accept my sincere apologies on this matter as we continue to move our great nation Nigeria forward. Thank you."

