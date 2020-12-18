Old Age Has Affected Buhari's Military Knowledge, Expert Says

A security expert and Special Adviser on Security and Intelligence to the President of the Senate, Dr Kabir Adamu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari has lost his military knowledge as a result of old age.

Adamu disclosed this in an interview with SaharaReporters while speaking on the approach of the security arms in Nigeria towards the recent launch of the Eastern Security Network by the Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra.

He added that President Buhari had lost touch with everything he knew about military strategy and age had also caught up with him.

Adamu said, "What IPOB stands for and what the leader stands for is not in the best interest of the country for now. The country needs unity and this new outfit will lead to insecurity in the East because the East is a bit settled.

"I think we shouldn't allow him to do that because it is going to be disastrous for the country. Therefore, there is a need to mop up all the boys involved in this act.

"However, while they are mopping up, the government needs to provide for the youth through job creation and other things because an idle mind is the devil's workshop. The government also needs to shut down Nnamdi Kanu's sources of income and he'll then become powerless. But I don't think the government even knows what to do at this point.

"I think the security arms in Nigeria know what Nnamdi Kanu is capable of doing and they might be tackling it set by set and the unfortunate aspect is that we have a president who has lost touch with everything he knew about military strategy and age has also caught up with him.

"His knowledge of security and the military has gone down and even what happened in his state is a perfect example of a president who is already weakened."

The expert called for more media awareness to discourage insurgent groups and to improve the security situation in the country.

"Security is all about strategy and proactiveness and most times, our security agencies don't usually get it right. I'll suggest the use of the media to talk more to the conscience of the Easterners not to allow their children to be a part of the IPOB.

"The media was one of the powerful tools used in World War 1 and 11 and we need to put that into consideration as soon as possible," he added.

Meanwhile, a security expert and retired Commissioner of Police, Lawrence Alobi, on Thursday, condemned the wielding of guns by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, saying it was a criminal act.

Alobi stated this while speaking with SaharaReporters, adding that IPOB, under the eyes of the law in Nigeria, had been declared as an illegitimate group that should not function in the country.

According to him, the possession of illegal arms by IPOB members is criminal and it should be condemned in the society.

He said, "The law is meant to guide our culture and behaviour and every society has its rules and regulations. We need peace in this country and all the citizens in the country need to work together. The country is not safe and we can't solve problems through violence. We can only solve problems through dialogue and consultation, negotiations and understanding.

"We need to come together as citizens of this country; we all have a common objective and shared vision to make this country a good one and also benefits all Nigerians."

He added, "The constitution of this country provides that the security and well-being of its citizens shall be the duty of the government and all the governors of Eastern states have sworn an oath to uphold the constitution which one is to defend and protect the citizens of their states.

"However, the possession of illegal arms by IPOB is wrong. It's criminal and it should be condemned in our society. We shouldn't encourage lawlessness and violence.

"I am sure the Nigerian security arms are keeping their intelligence and information. I'm also sure they're monitoring, and the Intelligence forces of the country like the Department of State Services and other security agencies are monitoring the activities of the group but if they don't monitor, then they are guilty because they must monitor the security challenges facing the country."