UPDATED: Cross River Commissioner Of Police Dies Of COVID-19

Sources in the Police command say Mr Jimoh died at an isolation centre in Calabar, the state’s capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2020

The Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, Lanre Abdulkadir Jimoh, is dead.

Sources in the Police command say Mr Jimoh died at an isolation centre in Calabar, the state’s capital, CrossRiverWatch reports.

Late Abdulkadir Jimoh

He is said to have shown COVID-19 symptoms. 

Several calls to DSP Irene Ugbo, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, were neither taken nor returned as at press time.

Jimoh resumed at the command in late July 2020.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Police Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education COVID-19: Adamawa Orders Immediate Shutdown Of Schools
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Policemen Invade Seun Kuti's House In Lagos, Arrest Family Member
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Abba Kyari Men Shot Suspect, Left Him To Die In Custody, Lawyer Says
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Human Rights People With Disabilities Clash With Police At National Assembly During Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Buhari's Dementia Keeps Nigeria Rudderless As Security, Economy Buckle
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Police Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics One North-West Governor Behind Banditry, Killings – APC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Zamfara Emir, Kill Three Policemen, Five Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Reacts To Release Of Kidnapped Schoolboys
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
United States of America US Election: I’m Very Disappointed In Supreme Court, Trump Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Reacts To Calls For Service Chiefs Sack, Says Nigeria's Challenges Taking New Dimension
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption National Identity Number: Nigerians Expose NIMC Officials Demanding Bribe, Harassing Enrollees
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Government Orders Cancellation Of N20 National Identification Number Retrieval Charges
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Released Kankara Schoolboys Arrive In Katsina
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Some Nigerians Not Happy Kankara Schoolboys Were Freed—Buhari’s Aide
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad