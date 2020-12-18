UPDATED: Cross River Commissioner Of Police Dies Of COVID-19

The Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, Lanre Abdulkadir Jimoh, is dead.

Sources in the Police command say Mr Jimoh died at an isolation centre in Calabar, the state’s capital, CrossRiverWatch reports.

Late Abdulkadir Jimoh

He is said to have shown COVID-19 symptoms.

Several calls to DSP Irene Ugbo, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, were neither taken nor returned as at press time.

Jimoh resumed at the command in late July 2020.