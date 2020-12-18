US Election: I’m Very Disappointed In Supreme Court, Trump Says

“I am very disappointed in the United States Supreme Court, and so is our great country!” the Republican incumbent tweeted on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2020

US President Donald Trump has expressed disappointment in the country’s Supreme Court after the apex court rejected a Republican lawsuit that sought to overturn the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in last month’s presidential election.

“I am very disappointed in the United States Supreme Court, and so is our great country!” the Republican incumbent tweeted on Friday.

“Democrats would never put up with a Presidential Election stolen by the Republicans!” Trump also alleged.

But the president-elect said Trump had had full opportunity to contest the results in court and “in every case no cause or evidence was found to reverse or question or dispute.”

Biden, whose victory was formally confirmed by the Electoral College this week, also lashed out at the Republican party for standing behind Trump’s evidence-free claims of mass fraud. But he said the Supreme Court last week sent “a clear signal.”

“Let me be clear: The United States of America has always set an example for the world for the peaceful transition of power — and we will do so again,” Biden, who would be sworn in next January, tweeted on Friday.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Hold Kidnappers Of Schoolboys Accountable, US Tells Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump's Florida Neighbours Don't Want Him To Live There After Leaving Office
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
United States of America US Election: Supreme Court Let Us Down, Says Trump
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: US Advises Citizens On Visiting, Living In Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
International Africa Not For Taking, Kenya’s President Tells United States, China
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH American Evacuated After Testing Positive For Coronavirus In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics One North-West Governor Behind Banditry, Killings – APC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Reacts To Release Of Kidnapped Schoolboys
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Zamfara Emir, Kill Three Policemen, Five Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Police Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Politics Some Nigerians Not Happy Kankara Schoolboys Were Freed—Buhari’s Aide
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Released Kankara Schoolboys Arrive In Katsina
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Reacts To Calls For Service Chiefs Sack, Says Nigeria's Challenges Taking New Dimension
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Leaders of Herdsmen Killing Benue People Are In Abuja, Federal Government Knows Them – Governor Ortom
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATED: One North-West Governor Behind Banditry, Killings – APC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad