We Won't Support Secession, Nigeria Can Be Redeemed—Yoruba Council Of Elders

The Yoruba Council of Elders has said the group does not believe in any secessionist tendencies and won't support any move to jeopardise Nigeria's sovereignty.

Dr Kunle Olajide Kunle, Secretary-General of the YCE, was reacting to the formation of the Eastern Security Network created by the Indigenous People of Biafra.

A video showing the newly created IPOB security outfit wielding guns on a purported neighbourhood patrol to stem the tide of insecurity trended online over the week.

IPOB had said the Eastern Security Network was formed to solve the problem of insecurity in the south-south and the south-east regions of the country.

Olajide said, "I know there's IPOB but I was surprised about their security network. The council of elders that I serve as Secretary-General, we have no position on it and it's an issue we have never discussed. We are not in support of any secessionist bid by any part of this country, and that is the position of the Yoruba council elders.

"We believe we can still get the Nigeria we want. We are urging the government to initiate the process of writing a new constitution for Nigeria, not this military constitution that lies against itself so we do not encourage and we do not believe in any secessionist tendencies.

"We believe Nigeria can still be redeemed and restored to a country where the federating units in the country have powers and not everything centralised in Abuja."