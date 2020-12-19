"Deploy Them In Forests, Not Town"—Nigerians React As Amotekun Operatives Kill Two In Oyo

A number of Nigerians have reacted to the gruesome killings of two people in Ibadan, Oyo State, by the South-West security outfit, Amotekun, saying the officers should be deployed in the forests, and not residential areas.

SaharaReporters had reported on Friday that the operatives of Amotekun shot dead Afeez Lotto and Akin Owoaga, residents of Asaka area on Thursday.



Saheed Apanpa, the official who allegedly pulled the trigger, also shot an old man, Matthew Owolabi, who reported at the Mapo and Iyaganku police stations.

However, the incident has generated reactions on social media, as Nigerians condemned the despicable acts of the regional militias.

“What was supposed to be a good idea is now a menace,” Realist @efeCamilus tweeted. “Monsters have been given weapons to entrench the modus operandi of the police, so unfortunate. The original security outfits if not properly regulated, would become another SARS.”



Oyebode Tunde @OyebodeTunde5 tweeted, “Amotekun aren’t needed in towns. Please put them in the interiors and bushy areas. Let them face the militias who torture our farmers. Moreover, they should be trained personnel.”



“At this rate, Amotekun will end up like the defunct OPC and Bakassi Boys,” Akano Oyedayo Phillips @OyedayoAkano said.



“Looks like our local militias are going to be just as bad as the regular police,” Paul @chrismiles78 reacted. “Troubling times ahead. Methinks more formal training as regards modern civil policing should have been mandatory for Amotekun members.”



Emmanuel Akindele @EmmanuelAkind17 said, “@seyinamakinde should pursue this matter to a logical end. What concerns Amotekun with the communal dispute? Weren’t they supposed to focus more on our forests, roads and rural communities where the terrorists raid our land?”