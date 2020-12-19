Gunmen Abduct Monarch Inside Kogi Mosque

Usman was reportedly abducted while entering a mosque to observe prayers around 5:30 am on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 19, 2020

A traditional ruler in Kogi State, Alhaji Shaibu Usman, has been kidnapped inside a Mosque.

Usman was reportedly abducted while entering a mosque to observe prayers around 5:30 am on Friday.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Ede, confirmed the incident.

Ede said the suspected kidnappers laid an ambush at the mosque before the abduction and zoomed off immediately with the traditional ruler to a yet-to-be ascertained destination.

He added that the police had cordoned off all entry and exit points into the state, with the view to rescuing the traditional rulers.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Kankara Abduction, Plot To Embarrass My Government—Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kidnaps 35 Passengers On Damaturu-Maiduguri Road
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Tears As Herdsmen Murder Seven In Fresh Overnight Attack In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Security Guard Jailed 10 Years For Rape In UK
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Zamfara Emir, Kill Three Policemen, Five Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News NIMC Unveils 15 Centres Abroad For National Identity Number Registration
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Amotekun Officers Open Fire In Oyo, Two Killed, Scores Injured
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Sorry For Saying Only 10 Students Were Kidnapped—Garba Shehu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#EndSARS When Will CBN Deal With Shekau, Katsina Abductors Like #EndSARS? – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Policemen Invade Seun Kuti's House In Lagos, Arrest Family Member
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Efforts Of Service Chiefs Not Good Enough—Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Afenifere Attacks Buhari, Says Katsina Schoolboys' Rescue A Scam
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Middle Belt, Southern Leaders Give Buhari 90 Days To Scrap 1999 Constitution
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International WTO DG: Setback For Okonjo-Iweala As US Wants Race Reopened
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Did Not Visit Kankara— Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad