Gunmen Abduct Monarch Inside Kogi Mosque

A traditional ruler in Kogi State, Alhaji Shaibu Usman, has been kidnapped inside a Mosque.

Usman was reportedly abducted while entering a mosque to observe prayers around 5:30 am on Friday.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Ede, confirmed the incident.

Ede said the suspected kidnappers laid an ambush at the mosque before the abduction and zoomed off immediately with the traditional ruler to a yet-to-be ascertained destination.

He added that the police had cordoned off all entry and exit points into the state, with the view to rescuing the traditional rulers.