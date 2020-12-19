Gunmen Kidnap Mother Of Osun AAC Spokesperson, Demand N10m Ransom

SaharaReporters gathered that the passengers were heading for Osun State from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, before the gun-wielding kidnappers waylaid the vehicle in which they were travelling.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 19, 2020

Gunmen, believed to be kidnappers, on Wednesday, abducted passengers of a public transport in Benin, Edo State.

One of the victims is Mrs. Elizabeth Mojisola Adefila, the mother of  the spokesperson for the African Action Congress in Osun State, Mr. Dayo Adefila.

Mrs. Elizabeth Mojisola Adefila

SaharaReporters gathered that the passengers were heading for Osun State from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, before the gun-wielding kidnappers waylaid the vehicle in which they were travelling.

A source told SaharaReporters that the kidnappers had reached her family and demanded N10m ransom.

The source lamented that the family begged the kidnappers that they could not pay the ransom.

 “Madam Mojisola Adefila was one of the passengers. She was returning from Uyo by public transport. The incident most probably occurred around 4 pm as calls to her line did not go through.

“The kidnappers have made contact with the family; they did that on Thursday and demanded a ransom of N10million. We have begged them that we cannot raise the money. We are pleading for her safe return," the source said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kidnaps 35 Passengers On Damaturu-Maiduguri Road
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Monarch Inside Kogi Mosque
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kankara Abduction, Plot To Embarrass My Government—Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Katsina Abduction: Buhari Treating Insecurity With Levity, Northern Groups Say
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Tears As Herdsmen Murder Seven In Fresh Overnight Attack In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News NIMC Unveils 15 Centres Abroad For National Identity Number Registration
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS When Will CBN Deal With Shekau, Katsina Abductors Like #EndSARS? – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Policemen Invade Seun Kuti's House In Lagos, Arrest Family Member
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I'm Sorry For Saying Only 10 Students Were Kidnapped—Garba Shehu
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Amotekun Officers Open Fire In Oyo, Two Killed, Scores Injured
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Middle Belt, Southern Leaders Give Buhari 90 Days To Scrap 1999 Constitution
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Afenifere Attacks Buhari, Says Katsina Schoolboys' Rescue A Scam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International WTO DG: Setback For Okonjo-Iweala As US Wants Race Reopened
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Efforts Of Service Chiefs Not Good Enough—Buhari
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lawyer Threatens Fresh Protest As Police Invade Seun Kuti's Home
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Did Not Visit Kankara— Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad