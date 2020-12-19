Kankara Abduction, Plot To Embarrass My Government—Buhari

Buhari made the statement when he met with the rescued Kankara students and representatives of their parents at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Katsina.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 19, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday that the abduction of 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, was targeted at embarrassing his administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Buhari made the statement when he met with the rescued Kankara students and representatives of their parents at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Katsina.

President Buhari during meeting with released Kankara schoolboys in Katsina State today

The president, who spoke in Hausa, said it was not a coincidence that the bandits struck on the very day he visited his home town, Daura after about 18 months.

He explained that his trip to Daura had become necessary given the fact he last visited home 18 months ago, disclosing that he planned to retire to the town after completing his second term in May 2023.

Buhari vowed to leave behind a stable and prosperous nation by the end of his administration.

The president thanked God for sparing the lives of all the 344 rescued students, urging them to put behind them their ordeals in the hands of the bandits.

He called on the students to take their studies seriously to enable them to accomplish their missions in life. Buhari said that he was at the Katsina Government House to rejoice with the students on their release from captivity, saying that the government would do all it could to prevent future occurrence of the incident.
 

