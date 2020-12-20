Kaduna Imposes New Restrictions On Churches, Mosques

This was contained in a statement shared by the Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 20, 2020

The Kaduna State Government has limited the service hour of churches and mosques to one hour in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai

According to the statement, civil servants from Grade 14 and below are to work from home from Monday, December 21.

It read in part, “Further to Covid-19 containment measures announced last week, KDSG has directed civil servants below Grade Level 14 to work from home from Monday, December 21 2020.

“Places of worship must enforce facemasks, provide sanitisers, and ensure physical distancing. The number of worshippers will be capped. Congregational worship should not exceed one hour.

“Transport operators must reduce capacity to not more than two passengers per row and not more than 50 percent of capacity.

“KDSG appeals to all residents to see Covid-19 prevention as a personal responsibility.”
 

