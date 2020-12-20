Nigerians Mock DSS For Not Arresting APC Spokesman Over Claim Of Governor Behind Banditry

Nigerians on social media have criticised the Department of State Services for failing to arrest the All Progressives Congress acting Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, over a claim he made that a governor from the North-West is behind banditry in the region.

Nabena made the claim while responding to a protest organised by the Peoples Democratic Party calling for the release of the then abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Nabena said he kept the name of the North-West governor as a secret because of the sensitive nature of the intelligence report.

He further alleged that the increasing spate of banditry in the North-West was politically-motivated and was exacerbated by the alleged sponsorship of the governor in question.

There are seven states in the Northwest and five of them are under the APC control. They are; Kaduna (Nasir El-Rufai); Kano (Abdullahi Ganduje); Katsina (Aminu Masari); Jigawa (Badaru Abubakar) and Kebbi (Atiku Bagudu).

The two PDP governors are Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).

Most Nigerians, however, wondered why the DSS was quick to arrest Obadiah Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria after alleging that a governor from the North is the leader of Boko Haram but has refused to arrest Nabena days after his statement.

They accused the secret security agency of being biased.

Below are reactions from some Nigerians on Twitter.

Echoing the same line that mailafia made and DSS came after him, then a radio station was fined #5million!

Lai Mohammed over to you! — Emeka Oduoma (@Otumma1) December 17, 2020

Where is the DSS that invited Mailafa when he said this? Buhari is also one of their sponsors! Come and arrest me! — Jasper Aniet Louis (@trueAFICIONADO) December 17, 2020

When someone said this, SSS invited him.



Now you idiots are disturbing us with fake news, your government is the main supporter of banditry and terrorism. https://t.co/PaSL9KMNhq — Lawal Adeyomi - 20-10-20 #EndSARS (@adeyomilawal) December 17, 2020

Please enough of all these hanky panky games. If you know and have facts that a Gov is behind this menance, why not invite the person and investigate thoroughly to get to the root of the matter. If you can't do the needful then you are an accomplices as well. @OfficialAPCNg https://t.co/ESsd3MuTcI — Oghenekevwe Gesimisi (@OGesimisi) December 18, 2020

But the same APC party maligned the former CBN manager who made this same accusation early this year. Shouldn't this present accusation start with apologies to that man?#positionpapers#APC https://t.co/is6dfcAHJK — Chima Isaac Chinemerem (@ChinemeremChima) December 18, 2020

