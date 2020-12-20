Nigerians Mock DSS For Not Arresting APC Spokesman Over Claim Of Governor Behind Banditry

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 20, 2020

Nigerians on social media have criticised the Department of State Services for failing to arrest the All Progressives Congress acting Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, over a claim he made that a governor from the North-West is behind banditry in the region.

Nabena made the claim while responding to a protest organised by the Peoples Democratic Party calling for the release of the then abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State. 

File Photo of DSS operatives, used to illustrate story.

Nabena said he kept the name of the North-West governor as a secret because of the sensitive nature of the intelligence report.

He further alleged that the increasing spate of banditry in the North-West was politically-motivated and was exacerbated by the alleged sponsorship of the governor in question.

There are seven states in the Northwest and five of them are under the APC control. They are; Kaduna (Nasir El-Rufai); Kano (Abdullahi Ganduje); Katsina (Aminu Masari); Jigawa (Badaru Abubakar) and Kebbi (Atiku Bagudu).

The two PDP governors are Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).

Most Nigerians, however, wondered why the DSS was quick to arrest Obadiah Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria after alleging that a governor from the North is the leader of Boko Haram but has refused to arrest Nabena days after his statement.

They accused the secret security agency of being biased.

Below are reactions from some Nigerians on Twitter.

SaharaReporters, New York

