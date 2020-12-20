Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide Of Nigerian Doctor, Wife In US

SaharaReporters earlier reported that a Nigerian Doctor in the United States, Dr Ben Okigbo, shot himself to death on Friday. The tragic incident happened at his Greatwood, Texas, United States home.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 20, 2020

Sugar Land police are investigating the deaths of a Greatwood Nigerian couple found in their home Friday morning. 

Police haven't said how they died, but an investigator on the scene told Khou.com that it's a possible murder-suicide. 

"It's a dynamic situation still right now. We're getting information in, literally, by the minute, but we're still standing by waiting to process the scene and determine more," Sugar Land Police Sgt. Sgt. Matt Levan said.

Okigbo reportedly shot his wife, Theresa who was a licensed nurse before killing himself. Both of them hailed from Delta State of Nigeria.

According to Sugar Land police in Texas, the deceased also attempted to kill his 21-year-old sons by strangling them after shooting his wife.

The sons survived the attack with injuries that are not life-threatening.

"On Friday morning, a daughter, who doesn't live at home, went there after she became concerned. She wasn't injured.

"Someone in the house called 9-1-1 Friday morning around 10 a.m. from home in the 1500 block of Brookstone Lane. When officers arrived, they found the couple's bodies inside. They were both in their 50s.

"A neighbour said they were originally from Nigeria but had lived in the Greatwood home for about 20 years. She said she spoke to the wife a few days ago and nothing seemed out of the ordinary," the police said.

A Whatsapp message on the tragedy obtained by SaharaReporters read, "At sunrise, this cold Saturday, Dr Ben Okigbo, a medical doctor in Houston, pulled up a handgun and fatally shot his wife. His wife was a nurse too. A few seconds later, he turned the gun on himself.

"These hours, their three children are dealing with the tragedy of losing their parents at home. We will never know why Dr Okigbo, decided to kill his wife and commit suicide after that.

"It's my understanding that Dr Okigbo was originally from Idumuje Unor while his wife was from Akwukwu Igbo, both towns are in Delta State of Nigeria."

SaharaReporters, New York

