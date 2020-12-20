We Have Rescued 80 Katsina Students Abducted In Fresh Attack, Police Claim

The Katsina Police State Command says eighty students of Islamiyya schools in Mahuta town, Dandume Local Government Area of the state, abducted by bandits on Saturday have been rescued.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the Islamic students were abducted on their way home after they graced a maulud procession at Unguwar Al-Kasim, a nearby village.

Police Spokesperson, Gambo Isah.

Maulud Nabiyyi is Prophet Mohammad’s birthday.

This is coming two days after the release of 344 students of Government Secondary School in Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

Police Spokesman, Gambo Isah, in a statement on Sunday, said the students were rescued by a combined team of policemen and local vigilante group in the area.

Isah said the students were accosted by the bandits, who had already kidnapped four (4) persons and rustled twelve (12) cows from Danbaure village in Funtua Local Government Area of the state while trying to escape into the forest.

On receipt of the report, he said, the DPO led Operations “Puff Adder,” Sharan Daji and vigilante group to the area and engaged the bandits into a fierce gun duel.

“Subsequently, the teams succeeded in dislodging the bandits and rescued all the eighty-four (84) kidnapped victims and recovered all the twelve rustled cows. Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the injured bandits and recovery of their dead bodies. An investigation is ongoing,” he said.

