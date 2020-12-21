Hunger, Five Months Unpaid Salaries Pushed Me Into Crime, Says Bayelsa Govt House Worker

Goodman was among 15 suspects paraded by the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, at the State Police Command Headquarters, in Yenagoa on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2020

A 41-year-old former casual worker at Bayelsa Staff Government House, identified as Yinkere Goodman and arrested for allegedly stealing solar batteries at Bayelsa State Government House, has said he was forced to commit the crime because of hunger.

Goodman was among 15 suspects paraded by the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, at the State Police Command Headquarters, in Yenagoa on Monday.

According to the police commissioner, the other suspects were arrested for various related crimes.

Goodman, who said he used to work at the Government House as a drainage cleaner, confessed that he resorted to crime because he had not been paid for five months.

He said, "I don't want to involve anybody in this. I used to work as a drainage cleaner at the Government House as a casual worker. I'm from Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State; we have not been paid for five months, and I committed the crime because of hunger."

Addressing journalists, Okoli said: "You may recall that I recently directed divisional police officers and heads of departments to rejig their crime fighting strategy this festive season. This strategy has paid off with the arrest of suspects who specialised in vandalising armoured cables, solar batteries, transformers, and other electrical accessories for streetlights, thereby sabotaging the efforts of the government in ensuring steady power supply to members of the public.

"On December 15 at about 0700hrs, one Sulieman Abdulahi (male), 31 years old; one Samaila (male), 23 years old; one Gazali Shuabu, 18 years old; one Sagir, 25 years old; and one Isa Umar, 23 years old, stole armoured cables and other electrical accessories at Sanni Abacha Express Road. They were arrested by the police and the stolen items were recovered from them. Investigation is ongoing.

"On December 14 at about 0500hrs, one Mr. Bright Ibe (male), 55 years old; Mrs Okechukwu Nwuebike (female) 52 years old and Justice Moses, 20 years old, conspired with others now at large and stole a 25KVA transformer at Gabriel Okara and 50KV (transformer) at Hospital Road. The suspects were caught in the act and the items were recovered.

"On November 17, at about 0500hrs, one Tarilade Okosu, 23 years old, was arrested with a high tension crossbar at Ogbogoro Community, Yenagoa. He confessed that he stole the items from Ayama community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. All the suspects have confessed to the crime; investigation is ongoing and they will soon be charged to court after investigation are concluded."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Notorious Armed Robber, Adeniyi Ajayi Escapes From Police Detention In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: Bureau Of Public Enterprises Diverts N14billion PHCN Sales Proceeds Into Private Banks
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Police Declare 25-year-old Nigerian Wanted
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Blasphemy: Court Orders IGP To Release Mbarak Detained Since February
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights How Police Invaded My House, Arrested My Wife's Cousin– Seun Kuti
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Policeman Gets Drunk Inside Station, Kills Father Of Three
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Notorious Armed Robber, Adeniyi Ajayi Escapes From Police Detention In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Pastor, Church Members Of Nigerian Doctor Who Killed His Wife And Shot Self React To Tragedy
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News NIMC Unveils 15 Centres Abroad For National Identity Number Registration
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Deeper Life School Management Begs Us To Withdraw Case – Parents Of Sexually Assaulted Student
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Lagos Party Attendants Kill Guest For Collecting Food Several Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: Bureau Of Public Enterprises Diverts N14billion PHCN Sales Proceeds Into Private Banks
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Police Declare 25-year-old Nigerian Wanted
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Blasphemy: Court Orders IGP To Release Mbarak Detained Since February
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Allow Nigerians Arm Themselves For Protection, Bandits Not Ready To Surrender – Emir
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Reps To "Punish" Lawmaker Over Call For Buhari's Impeachment
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Demand Probe Of Deeper Life School Over Assault On Student
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad