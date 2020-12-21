Nasarawa Passes Life Imprisonment Sentence For Rapists

The bill stipulates that the perpetrators of rape are to get life imprisonment to serve as a deterrent to others and for peace to reign in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2020

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed a Bill for a Law to prohibit all forms of violence against persons and provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims.

The bill stipulates that the perpetrators of rape are to get life imprisonment to serve as a deterrent to others and for peace to reign in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, also the Sponsor of the bill, announced its passage during proceedings in Lafia on Monday.

According to Vanguard, the Speaker thanked members of the House for supporting the bill, saying, “This is a bill I personally sponsored.

“The bill, if assented to, will address the issue of violence against all persons in the state.

“I appreciate you all for the support and particularly the committee that handled this bill for a job well done, as we swore to an oath to provide quality legislation to our people.”

The Speaker said that the bill provided for an offender less than 14 years of age to be liable to a maximum of 14 years imprisonment.

He added that “the bill stipulates that depriving a person of his or her right(s) except through a court order is an offence in law.

“Where the offender is less than 14 years of age, the offender is liable to a maximum of 14 years imprisonment.

“Violence by state actors is one of the offences sought to be provided for in the bill, which says a state actor who commits political violence commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding four years or fine of not exceeding N1 million or both.

“No person shall publish any information which might directly or indirectly reveal the identity of any person to the proceeding, as this is to give assurance to parties that whenever they come to testify in respect to any matter in the court, they have a cover.”

Abdullahi directed the Clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

Earlier, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House, moved a motion for the passage of the bill into law.

Mr Danladi Jatau, the Minority Leader of the House seconded the motion and the House unanimously passed the bill.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Notorious Armed Robber, Adeniyi Ajayi Escapes From Police Detention In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: Bureau Of Public Enterprises Diverts N14billion PHCN Sales Proceeds Into Private Banks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Police Declare 25-year-old Nigerian Wanted
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Blasphemy: Court Orders IGP To Release Mbarak Detained Since February
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Allow Nigerians Arm Themselves For Protection, Bandits Not Ready To Surrender – Emir
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Notorious Armed Robber, Adeniyi Ajayi Escapes From Police Detention In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Pastor, Church Members Of Nigerian Doctor Who Killed His Wife And Shot Self React To Tragedy
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News NIMC Unveils 15 Centres Abroad For National Identity Number Registration
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Deeper Life School Management Begs Us To Withdraw Case – Parents Of Sexually Assaulted Student
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Lagos Party Attendants Kill Guest For Collecting Food Several Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: Bureau Of Public Enterprises Diverts N14billion PHCN Sales Proceeds Into Private Banks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Police Declare 25-year-old Nigerian Wanted
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Blasphemy: Court Orders IGP To Release Mbarak Detained Since February
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Allow Nigerians Arm Themselves For Protection, Bandits Not Ready To Surrender – Emir
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Reps To "Punish" Lawmaker Over Call For Buhari's Impeachment
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Demand Probe Of Deeper Life School Over Assault On Student
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad