Nigerian Government Extends NIN Registration To February 2021

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for the provision of National Identification Number by telecommunication service subscribers to February 9, 2021.

This was revealed in a statement on Monday by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The statement titled, “Extension of Registration Period and Cancellation of USSD and Verification Fees,” was jointly signed by the Executive Vice-Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Umar Danbatta; and Director-General, National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Aziz.

The statement noted that three weeks have been added for subscribers already with NIN while six weeks have been added for those without NIN.

It reads, “The National Task Force on National Identification Number and SIM Registration met today, 21st December, 2020.

“The meeting was chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman-NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.

“Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the following resolutions were made: Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 19th January, 2021; and Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 9th February, 2021.”

The Federal Government had directed telecom service providers to block SIM cards not linked to NIN by December 30, 2020 and that telecom service providers that failed to block such phone numbers would have their operating licences withdrawn.