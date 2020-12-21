Nigerian Government Extends NIN Registration To February 2021

This was revealed in a statement on Monday by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2020

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for the provision of National Identification Number by telecommunication service subscribers to February 9, 2021.

This was revealed in a statement on Monday by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The statement titled, “Extension of Registration Period and Cancellation of USSD and Verification Fees,” was jointly signed by the Executive Vice-Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Umar Danbatta; and Director-General, National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Aziz.

The statement noted that three weeks have been added for subscribers already with NIN while six weeks have been added for those without NIN.

It reads, “The National Task Force on National Identification Number and SIM Registration met today, 21st December, 2020.

“The meeting was chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman-NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.

“Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the following resolutions were made: Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 19th January, 2021; and Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 9th February, 2021.”

The Federal Government had directed telecom service providers to block SIM cards not linked to NIN by December 30, 2020 and that telecom service providers that failed to block such phone numbers would have their operating licences withdrawn.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Notorious Armed Robber, Adeniyi Ajayi Escapes From Police Detention In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: Bureau Of Public Enterprises Diverts N14billion PHCN Sales Proceeds Into Private Banks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Police Declare 25-year-old Nigerian Wanted
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Blasphemy: Court Orders IGP To Release Mbarak Detained Since February
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Allow Nigerians Arm Themselves For Protection, Bandits Not Ready To Surrender – Emir
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Notorious Armed Robber, Adeniyi Ajayi Escapes From Police Detention In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Pastor, Church Members Of Nigerian Doctor Who Killed His Wife And Shot Self React To Tragedy
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News NIMC Unveils 15 Centres Abroad For National Identity Number Registration
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Deeper Life School Management Begs Us To Withdraw Case – Parents Of Sexually Assaulted Student
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Lagos Party Attendants Kill Guest For Collecting Food Several Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: Bureau Of Public Enterprises Diverts N14billion PHCN Sales Proceeds Into Private Banks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Police Declare 25-year-old Nigerian Wanted
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Blasphemy: Court Orders IGP To Release Mbarak Detained Since February
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Allow Nigerians Arm Themselves For Protection, Bandits Not Ready To Surrender – Emir
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Reps To "Punish" Lawmaker Over Call For Buhari's Impeachment
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Demand Probe Of Deeper Life School Over Assault On Student
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad