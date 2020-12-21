People Were Running Away From Zamfara During APC’s ‘Unfortunate’ Eight Years In Office – Governor

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has said his administration in less than two years has made significant progress in terms of security compared to the eight years the All Progressives Congress (APC) spent in power.

Following the abduction of over 300 students of the Government Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, the APC deputy spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, in what was believed to be a veiled reference to Matawalle, had accused a Peoples Democratic Party governor of masterminding banditry in the North-West.

See Also Politics One North-West Governor Behind Banditry, Killings – APC

Nebena claimed that intelligence reports had linked a governor in the region to the heightened cases of banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.

However, Matawalle in a thread of tweets on his Twitter handle on Sunday, described the eight years the APC spent in office as “unfortunate”.

He claimed he was the one being accused by the APC of masterminding the violence, adding that he found the accusation insulting.

His tweets read, “I find it insulting that the APC is accusing me of sponsoring bandits in my own state. We all are living witnesses to the fact that during APC’s tenure, Zamfara State was adjudged as a colony of banditry in the whole world.

I find it insulting that the Apc is accusing me of sponsoring bandits in my own state. We all are living witnesses to the fact that during Apcâs tenure, Zamfara state was adjudged as a colony of banditry in the whole world. — Dr. Bello Matawalle (@Bellomatawalle1) December 20, 2020

“We are not claiming that insecurity has totally been eliminated in Zamfara but it is on record that terror attacks have reduced drastically in the state in less than two years than APC’s unfortunate eight years when people were running away from the state.

“This is a malicious calumny by the ruling party, releasing a statement as sensitive as that, knowing fully how miserable they governed the state for the past years.

“Their statement is not only laughable but shows the type of leadership they have.

This is a malicious calumny by the ruling party, releasing a statement as sensitive as that, knowing fully how miserable they governed the state for the past years. Their statement is not only laughable but shows the type of leadership they have. — Dr. Bello Matawalle (@Bellomatawalle1) December 20, 2020

Alhamdulillah for the successful rescue of students kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State. To God be the Glory.''