Second Wave Of COVID-19: FCTA Closes Millennium Park Abuja, Shut NIMC Centres Instead, Nigerians React

The government had given December 30 as the deadline for mobile phone users to synchronise their SIMs with their National Identification Numbers or have their mobile phone lines blocked.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2020

Nigerians have called on the Nigerian government to close all National Identity Management Commission centres to curtail the second wave of the dreaded COVID-19.

The calls were made on Monday when the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmad, announced the closure of Millennium Park in Abuja.

Millennium Park, Abuja PT

Ahmad, on his official Twitter handle, announced that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) had closed the Millennium Park as part of the government's efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

But the announcement faced public criticism as people also demanded the closure of NIMC offices which could easily spread COVID-19.

The government had given December 30 as the deadline for mobile phone users to synchronise their SIMs with their National Identification Numbers or have their mobile phone lines blocked.

"The Federal Government isn't serious because they claimed to be preventing the spread of COVID by shutting down clubs, parks, etc. but made the registration of National ID mandatory. The crowd alone for those gathering can spread COVID in a blink. This makes zero sense (sic)," Daniel Rhega @DanielRhega tweeted.

Atagana Great @GreatAtagana said, "You can now clearly confirm that your boss and his directives are not only two-faced but useless and insensitive. So, this government cares about curtailing COVID, yet NIMC centres are open and crowded. What a confused government with confused politics."

"The crowd in NIN registration is far larger than the one anticipated at the Millennium Park. Think! Think!" Aldavisons @alexisobi4 commented on Twitter.

Zubaida Abdullahi @Xubaida asked on Twitter, "The same government that is making hundreds of people queue in front of NIMC?"

"Shutdown NIN centres nationwide! Clueless government!" Daniel @danbosket26 said.

"But you want Nigerians to queue for one rubbish NIN registration?" Chukwu Ka @ Chukwu_ka queried. "How does this government think?"

See Also News Large Crowd Gathers At NIMC Office In Lagos For NIN Registration Amid COVID-19 Second Wave 0 Comments 12 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kaduna Imposes New Restrictions On Churches, Mosques
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Ban Flights From UK, Atiku Advises Nigerian Government
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Second Wave: Govt Should Shut Down Churches Again If Necessary, Says Pastor Ighodalo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Releases New COVID-19 Guidelines, Restricts Guests At Weddings, Others To 50
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inmates In Kaduna Prison Attempt Jailbreak Over Coronavirus, One Feared Killed
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Notorious Armed Robber, Adeniyi Ajayi Escapes From Police Detention In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UK Police Declare 25-year-old Nigerian Wanted
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Lagos Party Attendants Kill Guest For Collecting Food Several Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News NIMC Unveils 15 Centres Abroad For National Identity Number Registration
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Pastor, Church Members Of Nigerian Doctor Who Killed His Wife And Shot Self React To Tragedy
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Alleged Molestation Of Student: Deeper Life School Suspends Principal, Begins Investigation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: Bureau Of Public Enterprises Diverts N14billion PHCN Sales Proceeds Into Private Banks
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Reps To "Punish" Lawmaker Over Call For Buhari's Impeachment
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Be Thankful Bombings Don’t Happen Daily, Femi Adesina Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Allow Nigerians Arm Themselves For Protection, Bandits Not Ready To Surrender – Emir
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Demand Probe Of Deeper Life School Over Assault On Student
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad