Two Nigerians Arrested In Ghana While "Selling" Teenager For N2million

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2020

Two Nigerians, Monday John and Fidelis Haruna, have been charged with an alleged conspiracy for human trafficking in Accra Circuit Court, Accra, Ghana.

The accused persons were reportedly detained while trying to sell a 19-year old at N2million to a herbalist who alerted the police. 

Monday is facing an additional charge of human trafficking.  

They have pleaded not guilty and are expected to reappear before the court on December 28.

The prosecution team, led by Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante, said the accused persons were squatters at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, according to a report by Ghanaweb.

The complainant is a herbalist at Chisco Transport Services at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra.  

The prosecution said on December 1, this year, John approached the complainant at about 1000 hours that he had a human being he wanted to sell.  

Chief Inspector Asante said the complainant became suspicious and feigned interest in buying the victim and asked John to get back to him at 1200 hours.

Meanwhile, the complainant had alerted the police about John’s intention.  

The prosecution said John succeeded in luring the victim, Destiny Okoye, to the complainant’s shop at Circle under the pretext that the complainant was going to get him a lucrative job.  

At the shop, John negotiated with the complainant privately and stated two million Naira as the fee for the deal.  

The complainant then asked John to wait for him as he was going to bring the money. The police, however, moved in and arrested John.  

The prosecution said John, in his caution statement, said he conspired with Haruna and one Favour, who is at large, to sell the victim.  

On December 2, this year, Haruna was arrested at Holy Gardens at Circle but denied his involvement in the matter.

